Higher COVID-19 case numbers for Latinos in the Magic Valley highlight larger issues

The public health district had material available in Spanish and set up a Spanish hotline in anticipation of the need for one. The governor’s office’s coronavirus website was available in many of the languages spoken in Idaho, but it required users to locate the translation tab and select their language. Additional steps to accessing information, like having to click to other pages or a confusing interface, could discourage people needing language assistance from using certain sites, de Haro-Marti said. Uncertainty about the information may have contributed to delays in preparation in Latino households.

“Families are confused if this pandemic is a reality,” Gonzalez said. “Most of them were not sure if what they were hearing was factual.”

It’s not just state responses that left Latinos vulnerable to COVID-19. Biases and a lack of cultural awareness in care have historically made Latinos distrustful of the health care system. The complexity of the health care system becomes even more difficult to navigate when culturally or linguistically appropriate services are not available. The cost of care is often out of reach to Latinos who tend to have more low-income jobs and have a lower level of education, which discourages them from seeking care even in emergencies. This leaves them on unequal footing compared to other groups in situations like a pandemic.