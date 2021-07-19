High winds create dust storm Saturday near Hazelton, causing 5-vehicle crash on I-84

HAZELTON — High winds created hazardous road conditions Saturday on Interstate 84, causing a five-vehicle pileup east of town.

A dust storm decreased visibility for eastbound motorists, resulting in an injury crash near milepost 192, several miles east of the Hazelton airport, an Idaho State Police statement said.

The following parties were involved in the crash, according to the ISP.

Jacob Ford, 23 of Springfield, Oregon, and his minor passengers in a Ford Escape

Cheston Farley, 29, and Christy Farley, 27, both of Rupert, and their minor passengers in a Honda Odyssey

Galen Jack, 69, and Kari Jack, 68, both of Friona, Texas, in a Buick sport utility vehicle

Kevin and Nancy Milner, both 60 and of Olathe, Kansas, in a Toyota Rav 4

Robert Maynard, age 71, and Jane Maynard, age 70, of Boise, in an Acura MDX

Galen Jack was transported by private vehicle to Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Christy Farley and one of the minor passengers in her vehicle were flown to Saint Luke's Medical Center in Boise. Cheston Farley and the other minor passengers in the vehicle were transported to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, the ISP said.

Traffic was blocked for about 40 minutes. All parties were wearing seat belts or were in child restraints.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0