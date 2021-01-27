High-wind warning issued for Twin Falls County through tonight

TWIN FALLS — A high-wind warning has been issued for southern Twin Falls County through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Boise said south winds of 40 to 50 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the warning said.

Wind gusts of 69 mph have been reported on higher terrain east of Highway 93, and gusts of 63 mph have been reported at the Twin Falls airport.

The weather service recommends avoiding outside areas with trees and branches. If possible, it recommends remaining in lower levels of your home and avoiding windows. Use caution if you must drive.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for the western Magic Valley. East to south winds or 25 to 35 mph are possible with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. The weather service recommends securing outdoor objects.

