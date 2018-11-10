Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The first meeting of the High Desert Nordic Association will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Idaho Pizza, 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Dennis Kincaid, hut master extraordinaire, will speak about the Colorado 10th Mountain Huts, with pictures from a backcountry ski trip into an extensive hut system in the Rocky Mountains.

Come early to eat, drink and meet people informally. For those who wish to join or renew membership at the meeting, dues are $20 for single and $30 for family memberships.

The hut is up and ready in the South Hills. Starting this season, the flat hut fee per night will be $25 members and $45 non-members. For more information, go to skihdna.org.

The annual Learn to X-Country Ski Free Day is scheduled for Jan. 5. The annual Moonlight Ski and Potluck will be Jan. 19, weather permitting, with another planned for Feb. 16.

