Hiding in plain sight: A Snake River Canyon Kennel Club scent work clinic

“The target-odor is the smell the dog is trained to sniff out and alert the handler to when they find it,” said Michelle Sullivan, the trial chair with the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club. “AKC (American Kennel Club) uses two drops of an essential oil on a Q-tip. The oils they use are birch, clove, anise, or cypress.”

Scent work is one of many dog sports hosted through the American Kennel Club, clinics the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club offers as well.

“It’s a great way to have fun with your dog while building a relationship through training,” Sullivan said. “What’s really exciting is that this sport, along with many other AKC performance sports, is not limited to the pedigreed, purebred AKC dog.”

Non-pedigreed dogs and mixed breeds are welcome. Receiving an alternative registration number is all that is needed.

Sullivan also said the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club is excited to bring opportunities like the scent work clinic to the community since it can help promote responsible and fun dog ownership.

“We encourage all dog owners to come and join us for meetings, workshops, and shows,” Sullivan said. “We have a farm dog certified test event on June 26th at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. If you’re curious about scent work, we also have a trial at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on July 24th and 25th.”

