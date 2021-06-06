Hiding in plain sight: A Snake River Canyon Kennel Club scent work clinic

FILER — On the last day of April, experienced scent work judge and 25-year search and rescue veteran Mary Lehman stood poised for action in one of the dusty open-back barns at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
She was there to judge canines.
The challenge: Have eight dogs find three different target odors in objects hidden inside the barn.
The time to find: Four minutes
“Alert,” Suzi Aleksander said after her dog Koko, an Akita, found one of the hidden objects underneath the bench.
“Yes. That’s where it is,” Lehman said in response back to Koko’s find.
Each handler and dog searched the designated area rigorously, attempting to find all three objects, awaiting confirmation from Lehman their dog had succeeded. Some dogs were more successful than others, however, each handler and dog accomplished a find or alert at least once.
The wind was blowing from the north into the barn, pushing one object’s odor toward another. Luckily the third hide was isolated inside a small tube, which most of the dogs were successful at finding. The hide inside the trailer was difficult for the dogs to locate.
The scent work clinic was organized by the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club.
“The target-odor is the smell the dog is trained to sniff out and alert the handler to when they find it,” said Michelle Sullivan, the trial chair with the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club. “AKC (American Kennel Club) uses two drops of an essential oil on a Q-tip. The oils they use are birch, clove, anise, or cypress.”
Scent work is one of many dog sports hosted through the American Kennel Club, clinics the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club offers as well.
“It’s a great way to have fun with your dog while building a relationship through training,” Sullivan said. “What’s really exciting is that this sport, along with many other AKC performance sports, is not limited to the pedigreed, purebred AKC dog.”
Non-pedigreed dogs and mixed breeds are welcome. Receiving an alternative registration number is all that is needed.
Sullivan also said the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club is excited to bring opportunities like the scent work clinic to the community since it can help promote responsible and fun dog ownership.
“We encourage all dog owners to come and join us for meetings, workshops, and shows,” Sullivan said. “We have a farm dog certified test event on June 26th at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. If you’re curious about scent work, we also have a trial at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on July 24th and 25th.”