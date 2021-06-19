Hidden no more: Residents gather for Refugee Day

TWIN FALLS — Community members gathered in City Park Friday night to celebrate Magic Valley Refugee Day. Hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, the event allows community members to try food from around the world and learn about refugee's cultures and customs. World Refugee Day occurs on June 20 each year.

Zeze Rwasama, the director of the CSI Refugee Center, said the event provides refugees an opportunity to show appreciation to the local community.

"Food is something that unites anyone," Rwasama said.

The event featured booths from multiple countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bhutan, Eritrea and Burundi. The food was free for the public. Afterward, one band and several dance groups performed. One refugee also shared a poem.

Samer Al Zohiry and his wife, Noor, served food at the Iraq tent. They were serving a traditional rice dish, biryani, a stuffed dish, dolma, and baklava, a desert. The couple opened an ice cream store called My Ice Cream Roll on Filer Avenue in March. This event helps introduce the community to local refugees, they said.

+10 Refugee life: Escaping Iraq This is the fifth and final installment in the Times-News Refugee series. In this installment, Photojournalist Pat Sutphin and Chief Photographer Drew Nash explore the journey one man made to escape the growing conflict and violence in Iraq.

"We love for people to try our traditional foods," Noor Zohiry said.