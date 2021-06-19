Hidden no more: Residents gather for Refugee Day

TWIN FALLS — Community members gathered in City Park Friday night to celebrate Magic Valley Refugee Day. Hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, the event allows community members to try food from around the world and learn about refugee's cultures and customs. World Refugee Day occurs on June 20 each year.
Zeze Rwasama, the director of the CSI Refugee Center, said the event provides refugees an opportunity to show appreciation to the local community.
"Food is something that unites anyone," Rwasama said.
The event featured booths from multiple countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bhutan, Eritrea and Burundi. The food was free for the public. Afterward, one band and several dance groups performed. One refugee also shared a poem.
Samer Al Zohiry and his wife, Noor, served food at the Iraq tent. They were serving a traditional rice dish, biryani, a stuffed dish, dolma, and baklava, a desert. The couple opened an ice cream store called My Ice Cream Roll on Filer Avenue in March. This event helps introduce the community to local refugees, they said.
This is the fifth and final installment in the Times-News Refugee series. In this installment, Photojournalist Pat Sutphin and Chief Photographer Drew Nash explore the journey one man made to escape the growing conflict and violence in Iraq.
"We love for people to try our traditional foods," Noor Zohiry said.
Twin Falls residents Kasi and Erik Allen come to the refugee event every year.
"I think it's the most special event our community has each year," Kasi Allen said.
Allen said it's fun to try the different foods each year and see the community supporting refugees.
"I think it helps to have more visibility," Allen said. "So often I think Twin Falls has diversity but it's hidden."
The number of refugees entering Idaho dropped during the Trump administration. Rwasama said since October only 44 refugees have come to Idaho with 22 of those being relocated to Twin Falls.
"That number is way way low," Rwasama said.
Excluding the past four years, Idaho normally resettles more than 300 refugees each year.
"There are some refugees who have been in refugee camps for 20 or 30 years," Rwasama said. "During that whole time, they have no hope. Now they are coming here, they know it's the land of opportunities, and whenever they get the opportunity, they exploit it 100%."
In the midst of local fairs and festivals, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center is giving local residents the opportunity to travel the world from the comfort of the Twin Falls City Park.