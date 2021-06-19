 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hidden no more: Residents gather for Refugee Day
0 comments
alert top story

Hidden no more: Residents gather for Refugee Day

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Community members gathered in City Park Friday night to celebrate Magic Valley Refugee Day. Hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, the event allows community members to try food from around the world and learn about refugee's cultures and customs. World Refugee Day occurs on June 20 each year.

Zeze Rwasama, the director of the CSI Refugee Center, said the event provides refugees an opportunity to show appreciation to the local community. 

"Food is something that unites anyone," Rwasama said. 

The event featured booths from multiple countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bhutan, Eritrea and Burundi. The food was free for the public. Afterward, one band and several dance groups performed. One refugee also shared a poem. 

Samer Al Zohiry and his wife, Noor, served food at the Iraq tent. They were serving a traditional rice dish, biryani, a stuffed dish, dolma, and baklava, a desert. The couple opened an ice cream store called My Ice Cream Roll on Filer Avenue in March. This event helps introduce the community to local refugees, they said. 

+10
Refugee life: Escaping Iraq

Refugee life: Escaping Iraq

This is the fifth and final installment in the Times-News Refugee series. In this installment, Photojournalist Pat Sutphin and Chief Photographer Drew Nash explore the journey one man made to escape the growing conflict and violence in Iraq. 

"We love for people to try our traditional foods," Noor Zohiry said.

Twin Falls residents Kasi and Erik Allen come to the refugee event every year. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I think it's the most special event our community has each year," Kasi Allen said. 

Allen said it's fun to try the different foods each year and see the community supporting refugees. 

"I think it helps to have more visibility," Allen said. "So often I think Twin Falls has diversity but it's hidden."

The number of refugees entering Idaho dropped during the Trump administration. Rwasama said since October only 44 refugees have come to Idaho with 22 of those being relocated to Twin Falls.

"That number is way way low," Rwasama said.

Excluding the past four years, Idaho normally resettles more than 300 refugees each year. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control
Politics

In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control

The dream world for Idaho’s ascendant far right is one where state lawmakers run a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight. It would be a place where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools, have complete say over public health rules and gun laws, and take control of federal public lands, which make up more than 60% of the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News