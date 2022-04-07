 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: Your guess is as good as mine

Homesteaders' prove-up shack

Homesteaders eat watermelon in front of their prove-up shack sometime after 1905.

 Mychel Matthews

This feature first ran June 13, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Unfortunately, pictures are mute. When they have no inscriptions, all we can do is marvel at the details in the photo as we allow our thoughts to drift off into someone else’s lifetime.

Take, for example, an undated photograph of homesteaders in Twin Falls County. While their prove-up shack seems to be lacking the ordinary comforts of home, it is obvious that the family came from a more prosperous past.

A fancy parlor table stands at the far left. A bird cage — complete with resident — hangs from the front eave of the shack. A wooden rocking chair sits at the front door, and a state-of-the-art buggy stands in contrast to the ramshackle barn in the background.

The photo was taken on a good day; everyone is eating watermelon.

Bisbee's fancy cowboy

An unknown cowboy is seen with his horse somewhere in Twin Falls County. This man seems particularly proud of his attire.

And as for the portrait of the cowboy and his horse, your guess is as good as mine.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

