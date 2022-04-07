Hidden History: Your guess is as good as mine

This feature first ran June 13, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Unfortunately, pictures are mute. When they have no inscriptions, all we can do is marvel at the details in the photo as we allow our thoughts to drift off into someone else’s lifetime.

Take, for example, an undated photograph of homesteaders in Twin Falls County. While their prove-up shack seems to be lacking the ordinary comforts of home, it is obvious that the family came from a more prosperous past.

A fancy parlor table stands at the far left. A bird cage — complete with resident — hangs from the front eave of the shack. A wooden rocking chair sits at the front door, and a state-of-the-art buggy stands in contrast to the ramshackle barn in the background.

The photo was taken on a good day; everyone is eating watermelon.

And as for the portrait of the cowboy and his horse, your guess is as good as mine.

Hidden History: Twin Falls baseball team named for Halley's Comet Twin Falls' second baseball team was named for Halley's Comet, which had made a spectacular, yet threatening, appearance in 1910.

Hidden History: The Shoshone Falls Bridge While constructing the Hansen Bridge in 1919, R.M. Murray came up with an idea to span the Snake River Canyon between Shoshone and Pillar falls.

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0