Hidden History: WKKK recruitment in American Falls

Bob Akers of Idaho Falls forwarded a copy of an old letter to the Times-News.

Written by a member of the Women of the Ku Klux Klan, the 1924 letter asked a Mrs. Roberts of American Falls to join their ranks by appealing to her sense of patriotism.

Akers, a Vietnam War veteran, said the letter belonged to his mother, a friend of Mrs. Roberts’ daughter.

“When Mrs. Roberts passed, Ruth found her mother’s diary and offered it to my mother to read and said that she could dispose of it when she was done,” he said. “My mother said this letter rested between pages in that diary journal, with no other mention in that journal (of) the KKK.”

The WKKK rode several waves into modern times, the first in the 1860s. In the 1920s, a second wave brought more than a half-million women into its ranks.