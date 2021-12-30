Hidden History: Winter of 1948-49 was beautiful and treacherous

Editor’s note: This feature first ran Dec. 29, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Rex Reed still remembers the winter of 1948-49.

“It was beautiful — and treacherous,” Reed said in a December 2013 interview.

Reed graduated from Filer High School in the spring of 1948. He turned 18 and joined the National Guard during the worst winter to hit the Magic Valley since 1886.

His family lived at 4300 North and 2100 East — known then as Reed Road.

“The snow was bad at Christmas in ‘48, but the roads hadn’t blown shut yet,” Reed said.

After the New Year, temperatures dropped, making life miserable for many residents. The Times-News reported temperatures of 18 degrees below zero on Jan. 9, 1949, in Burley, Shoshone and Jerome.

Then the snow began to fall.

On Jan. 14, a paralyzing snowstorm hit the valley, followed by strong winds. Drifted snow clogged all area roads by the next morning, stranding hundreds of motorists and buses loaded with travelers.

Schoolhouses, gymnasiums, dance halls — public and private buildings alike — were used to house the stranded.

Reed said highway departments cleared what roads they could reach but left high walls of snow that quickly drifted shut behind the snowplows.

Many roads were abandoned when the snowplows no longer could pass through them, he said.

“Most of the north-south roads were blown shut, but U.S. 30 was closed a lot of the time,” Reed said.

Many farmers in Reed’s neighborhood had milk cows, but trucks couldn’t get through to pick up milk.

“The cows had to be milked, but most guys were just dumping the milk on the ground,” he said.

But not the Reed family.

The Reeds had a tall, horse-drawn hay wagon that had better ground clearance than most. Two horses could pull the wagon on dry ground, but four were needed to break through the snowdrifts.

Every day, the Reeds milked their cows, loaded 10-gallon cans of milk onto the hay wagon, then drove the horses through the snow to gather milk from a half-dozen neighbors.

The Reed hay wagon full of milk met the Sego milk truck at an intersection several miles away.

“Sego was good to us,” Reed said. “They would take the full cans and drop off empties from the day before.”

The snow and wind continued for a month.

“It got worse and worse, and the snow just kept piling up,” he said.

That winter was the “worst in highway history,” said memoirs by Art Hoult, an Idaho Highway Department maintenance supervisor for federal and state highways in eastern Idaho.

Continuous snow and high winds resulted in a blinding storm in early February 1949.

Snowplow drivers were marooned near American Falls, and caravans of travelers were stranded at Coldwater Camp near Raft River. Food and supplies were dropped to them by planes.

Many southern Idaho towns were cut off from the world as traffic came to a standstill.

Cattlemen reported animals by the hundreds frozen or starved to death. Trains were stalled on several occasions, including one that was stuck in snow west of Murtaugh.

Then the weather turned.

The Times-News warned on Feb. 16, 1949, that higher temperatures were coming, and residents should brace for flooding.

Snow melted quickly, but ice blocked the runoff’s exit and houses flooded.

“Water ran over the canal banks because the canal couldn’t carry it all,” Reed said.

A week later, headlines returned to the usual news.

“As far as the office of this county relief coordinator is concerned, the emergency caused by adverse weather conditions is over,” declared DeWitt R. Young, Twin Falls County relief coordinator.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

