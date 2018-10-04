An 1864 map of Idaho Territory — including lands west of the 117th meridian west — shows how the Snake River delineated the border west of Wilder and Parma. The lower "knob" hanging over the 117th meridian west is now now in Oregon.
Idaho Territory's 13 counties in 1884 are outlined in this map printed in C.J. Brosnan's 1918 'History of the State of Idaho.' To reconcile the written and mapped versions of the border, the Snake River was "straightened" in this representation of Idaho Territory.
From Nevada to Canada, the western Idaho border is a straight line — except for some 200 miles where the Snake River divides Idaho and its western neighbors. Or so it was back when Idaho Territory was created.
The first Legislature in 1864 set the territory’s western border along the 117th meridian west, from the Nevada border to 5 miles due west of Wilder and from Lewiston to the Canadian border. But for some 200 miles — from where the Snake River first crosses the 117th meridian to where it turns west to the Pacific Ocean — the river separated Idaho from Oregon and Washington.
But the geography that delineated the border was not clearly understood by the early Legislature, C.J. Brosnan wrote in his 1918 “History of the State of Idaho.” The borders were adjusted and readjusted to conform to the geographic reality.
Today, several slivers of Oregon lie east of the Snake River.
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
