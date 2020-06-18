Hidden History: Why are former parts of Idaho now in Oregon?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This column ran Oct. 4, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

From Nevada to Canada, the western Idaho border is a straight line — except for some 200 miles where the Snake River divides Idaho and its western neighbors. Or so it was back when Idaho Territory was created.

The first Legislature in 1864 set the territory’s western border along the 117th meridian west, from the Nevada border to 5 miles due west of Wilder and from Lewiston to the Canadian border. But for some 200 miles — from where the Snake River first crosses the 117th meridian to where it turns west to the Pacific Ocean — the river separated Idaho from Oregon and Washington.

But the geography that delineated the border was not clearly understood by the early Legislature, C.J. Brosnan wrote in his 1918 “History of the State of Idaho.” The borders were adjusted and readjusted to conform to geographic reality.

Today, several slivers of Oregon lie east of the Snake River.

Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

