Hidden History: Who's who in the Magic Valley's original movers and shakers

Editor’s note: This column first ran Sept. 25, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

By 1908, the Magic Valley was off to a good start.

Jerome County was still part of Lincoln County. Twin Falls County, however, had split from Cassia County. Twin Falls had grown from a village into a small city, and water from the Snake River was being diverted to farmland flanking the Snake River Canyon.

Clarence E. Bisbee gathered 14 of the valley’s movers and shakers in his studio that year for a group portrait.

The Who’s Who of the Magic Valley included the following:

I.B. Perrine

, who claimed the Snake River Canyon at Blue Lakes as his home in 1883 and is known as the father of the Magic Valley. Perrine orchestrated the construction of the Milner, Oakley and Salmon Falls dams.

Frank Gooding