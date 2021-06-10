Hidden History: Who were the Strickers?

Two years later, Lucy and Herman were married by a justice of the peace in Oakley.

Charles Walgamott worked at both stage stations before he claimed Shoshone Falls as his own. Walgamott and his wife Lettie ran a tent hotel at the falls and operated a ferry to transport miners from the north side of the Snake River to the south side when they needed to travel to the Stricker Store about a dozen miles to the south.

One evening in October 1884, a young I.B. Perrine, with 20 dairy cows in tow, came knocking at Charlie Walgamott’s tent door. Perrine, a young man who had moved to Hailey from Indiana, asked Walgamott to recommend a pasture with water where he could winter his cows.

The following morning, Walgamott escorted Perrine and his cows to two crystal-blue lakes in a box canyon in the Snake River Canyon, downstream from Shoshone Falls, where Perrine built an agricultural empire. Two decades later, Perrine concocted a crazy idea to divert water from the Snake River in order to turn the desert into prime real estate.

Perrine’s idea was a success; he is now known as the father of the Magic Valley.