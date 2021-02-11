 Skip to main content
Hidden History: When Twin Falls had a live Bruno the bear mascot
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: When Twin Falls had a live Bruno the bear mascot

Bruin Bear

Gale and Becky Carlock unveil the fiberglass Bruin bear Nov. 4, 2015, in the foyer of Twin Falls High School. For the class of 1975's 40-year reunion, the Carlocks spearheaded an effort to repair the bear, which had been vandalized over the years and put in storage. The Carlocks raised funds to repair the bear and build the display. The Bruin mascot was originally a live bear that was killed in a downtown fire.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Twin Falls High School is the “Home of the Bruins.” But a shelter built behind a Twin Falls livery stable was the home of the first Bruin mascot, a live bear named Bruno.

The Bruin bear

A statue of the Bruin mascot is seen in the foyer Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.

Bruno lived next to the home of Walter Hollingsworth, one of the first barbers in Twin Falls. Hollingsworth’s home, at Ketchum Street and Second Avenue East, sat just a few blocks from the barbershop on Main Avenue South.

Hollingsworth’s daughter Emma tended to Bruno daily, Mrs. William Baker told Marcie Vermilyea and Lisa Pocock for a story in “Tribute to the Past, Legacy for the Future.” The book was compiled by Donna Scott for Idaho’s centennial celebration in 1990.

One night, a fire broke out at the livery stable, Mrs. Baker said, and Bruno died in the fire.

No mention of Bruno was found in a recent search of old newspapers, but his image lives on at the high school.

Mychel Matthews

Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

