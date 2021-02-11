Hidden History: When Twin Falls had a live Bruno the bear mascot

Twin Falls High School is the “Home of the Bruins.” But a shelter built behind a Twin Falls livery stable was the home of the first Bruin mascot, a live bear named Bruno.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruno lived next to the home of Walter Hollingsworth, one of the first barbers in Twin Falls. Hollingsworth’s home, at Ketchum Street and Second Avenue East, sat just a few blocks from the barbershop on Main Avenue South.

Hollingsworth’s daughter Emma tended to Bruno daily, Mrs. William Baker told Marcie Vermilyea and Lisa Pocock for a story in “Tribute to the Past, Legacy for the Future.” The book was compiled by Donna Scott for Idaho’s centennial celebration in 1990.

One night, a fire broke out at the livery stable, Mrs. Baker said, and Bruno died in the fire.

No mention of Bruno was found in a recent search of old newspapers, but his image lives on at the high school.

Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0