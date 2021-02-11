Hidden History: When Twin Falls had a live Bruno the bear mascot

Twin Falls High School is the “Home of the Bruins.” But a shelter built behind a Twin Falls livery stable was the home of the first Bruin mascot, a live bear named Bruno.
Bruno lived next to the home of Walter Hollingsworth, one of the first barbers in Twin Falls. Hollingsworth’s home, at Ketchum Street and Second Avenue East, sat just a few blocks from the barbershop on Main Avenue South.
Hollingsworth’s daughter Emma tended to Bruno daily, Mrs. William Baker told Marcie Vermilyea and Lisa Pocock for a story in “Tribute to the Past, Legacy for the Future.” The book was compiled by Donna Scott for Idaho’s centennial celebration in 1990.
One night, a fire broke out at the livery stable, Mrs. Baker said, and Bruno died in the fire.
No mention of Bruno was found in a recent search of old newspapers, but his image lives on at the high school.
