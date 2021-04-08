Hidden History: When Ezra Meeker came to town

Editor’s note: This column first ran Sept. 6, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com

Ezra Meeker was 22 years old the first time when he passed through here. Meeker, along with his wife, Eliza Jane, and his infant son, Marion, followed the Old Oregon Trail through Idaho in 1852 in search of the American Dream.

Meeker settled in what would become Puyallup, Washington, where he amassed a fortune and became one of the most influential men in the state.

Hard times at the end of the 19th century destroyed his financial empire, so Meeker started a new life devoted to preserving the Oregon Trail, the route that took more than 300,000 emigrants west.

The Oregon Trail was disappearing across the West; the trail had been plowed under in many places and progress was erasing the trail from the nation’s collective memory. Determined to keep the historic emigrant route from fading into obscurity, Meeker set out with a team of oxen and a covered wagon and traveled back east over the route he had taken some 50 years before.

The attention Meeker drew to the Oregon Trail on his numerous trips across the West resulted in the eventual preservation of the trail and its alternate routes.