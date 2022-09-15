Hidden History: What's in the name Minidoka

“Minidoka.” What a funny word.

Several tales have emerged to explain how an American Indian word for “spring” or “water fountain” found its way to parched land north of the Snake River.

Some say “mini” — as in Minnesota, or “Mnisota,” as well as in Minnehaha and Minneapolis — comes from an old Dakota Sioux or Shoshoni word for water.

Did the tiny village of Minidoka — formed in the desert in the early 1880s as a railroad camp on the Oregon Short Line — take the name for the Snake River that flowed five miles away? Or was there some connection between the workers who, in 1883, lived in the railroad camp and “the Land of 10,000 Lakes”?

Another theory is that an engineer on the OSL gave American Indian names — Kimama and Minidoka — to railroad sidings on his route.

Or maybe “mini” means “broad expansion,” as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation claims.

Many say that “Minidoka” comes from the Bureau of Reclamation’s Minidoka Project, but the bureau wasn’t created until 1902 and the Minidoka Dam was built in 1907. That wouldn’t explain the village of Minidoka in 1883.

Even more confusion over “Minidoka” surrounds the Minidoka Relocation Center — the official name of the Hunt Camp in Jerome County — a World War II Japanese internment camp north of Eden. The Minidoka Relocation Center is neither in the Minidoka irrigation project nor in Minidoka County.

Also, the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest covers 604,168 acres including its five unique divisions in Cassia County.

The area now known as Minidoka County was originally part of now-defunct Alturas County and, in 1913, was split from Blaine County.