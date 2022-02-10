Hidden History: What happened to those who died while incarcerated at Minidoka?

Some 13,000 Japanese Americans were removed from their homes in Oregon, Washington and Alaska during World War II and were incarcerated at the Minidoka Relocation Center, known locally as the Hunt Camp, north of Eden in Jerome County.

But not all the prisoners were residents at the same time. The internment camp reached a peak population of 9,397 on March 1, 1943.

The camp — which was designated as Hunt, Idaho, by the U.S. Postal Service — lost numerous residents to natural causes before the end of the war.

Other prisoners died of accidents or suicide, as noted below by the Densho organization at its website, densho.org:

Sept. 29, 1942: Itsusaburo Mita, 62, of Portland, Oregon, took his life by drinking rubbing alcohol. His death was the first suicide at Minidoka.

Dec. 3, 1942: Takaji Edward Abe, 55, of Seattle died of exposure after getting lost while searching for greasewood outside the camp.

June 21, 1943: Nobor

u Roy Tada, 11, Seattle, drowned in the North Side Canal while playing with friends. The canal borders the camp to the south.

In all, a total of 193 residents of the camp died between 1942 and 1945. They were buried in a small cemetery outside the fenced boundaries of the Hunt Camp, with native basalt rock as grave markers.

After the war, families had their loved ones’ remains reinterred elsewhere, according to Kurt Ikeda, director of interpretation and education at the Minidoka National Historic Site.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0