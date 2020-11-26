Hidden History: What does Mary's little lamb have to do with Thanksgiving?

A hundred years ago, Thanksgiving was not what it is today.

But let’s roll the clock further back. The “first” Thanksgiving was a far cry from our modern holiday.

Many historians can’t decide when and where the first Thanksgiving was held, considering early immigrants in what is now Texas held a feast of thanks in 1598, nearly a quarter-century before the Pilgrims’ celebration.

The Berkeley Plantation on the James River in Virginia held a similar celebration in December 1619, a year before the Pilgrims landed on the shores of the New World.

Idyllic images of the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving in 1621 have hung in the collective memory of Americans for many decades.

What was on the Pilgrims’ menu?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pumpkin? Probably, but not in pie form. The Pilgrims had no ovens.

Turkey and stuffing? Probably not. Venison and shellfish were likely the main course.

Mashed potatoes? Nope. The tasty tuber had not found its way to North America yet.