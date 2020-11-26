Hidden History: What does Mary's little lamb have to do with Thanksgiving?

A hundred years ago, Thanksgiving was not what it is today.
But let’s roll the clock further back. The “first” Thanksgiving was a far cry from our modern holiday.
Many historians can’t decide when and where the first Thanksgiving was held, considering early immigrants in what is now Texas held a feast of thanks in 1598, nearly a quarter-century before the Pilgrims’ celebration.
The Berkeley Plantation on the James River in Virginia held a similar celebration in December 1619, a year before the Pilgrims landed on the shores of the New World.
Idyllic images of the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving in 1621 have hung in the collective memory of Americans for many decades.
What was on the Pilgrims’ menu?
Pumpkin? Probably, but not in pie form. The Pilgrims had no ovens.
Turkey and stuffing? Probably not. Venison and shellfish were likely the main course.
Mashed potatoes? Nope. The tasty tuber had not found its way to North America yet.
Edward Winslow, one of the men who sailed from England on the Mayflower and founded the Plymouth Colony, wrote a letter — the single contemporary penning of the feast — in December 1621.
The letter floated around for two centuries before its contents fell into the hands of American writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale, who founded the “American Ladies Magazine” and, at the age of 42, wrote the nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
(Some debate the authenticity of her writing the entire poem, but she took credit for it.)
For 30 years, Hale lobbied to promote the haphazardly celebrated thanksgiving holiday into the national holiday, and eventually President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 proclaimed the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day, hoping to heal the wounds of the Civil War.
After a short time of political maneuvering, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday to the fourth Thursday in November.
