Hidden History: Was Dowdle Bill really a scoundrel?

Editor’s note: This feature ran Jan. 24, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

William F. Dowdle has always been portrayed as a no-good, thievin’ drunk.

Dowdle was caught trying to sell a stolen horse at Rock Creek Stage Stop in 1875 and was jailed for days underground in a cellar behind Stricker Store. Passersby mocked him, chanting “Dowdle Bill” outside his cell. He was convicted of theft and sentenced to several years in the territorial prison.

The whole time he was in prison, he plotted revenge against the men who captured him. Blood would run in the streets, Dowdle promised.

Or so the story goes.

Dowdle did return to the stage stop after his release from prison — supposedly to kill stage stop operator Charles Trotter and cowboy E.D. Wilson. But, when Dowdle got there, one of the men was sick in bed and the other was out of town.

Disappointed, Dowdle spent the rest of the day drinking in the saloon.

After some time, Dowdle stepped out of the saloon and started shooting at people. He narrowly missed hitting Charlie Walgamott, Trotter’s brother-in-law and clerk at the general store.

Walgamott returned fire, killing Dowdle.

Dowdle’s body was paraded around town as people rejoiced and sang. Travelers waiting in a stagecoach were appalled at the barbaric nature displayed by Rock Creek locals.

This is what legends are made of, said Ted Dunaski, who is married to Dowdle’s great-great niece Lori.

Dunaski has a hard time reconciling the story with what he knows about Dowdle.

Dowdle once risked his own life to save an Indian boy during a massacre, proving that Dowdle was not a “complete scoundrel,” Dunaski said.

Dunaski says he is looking for clues to who Dowdle was and how he ended up at Rock Creek.

Dowdle was born in Alabama in 1838. His family converted to Mormonism and was one of the first Mormon families to move west. Dowdle was a cook by trade and worked for a freight company.

Dowdle — or at least part of him — is buried at a small cemetery just west of Stricker Ranch, south of Hansen. A grave-robbing incident decades ago may have resulted in a separate interment for part of his remains.