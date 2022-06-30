Hidden History: Walgamott's ferry at Shoshone Falls

This feature ran May 4, 2017, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Lured to Rock Creek by his sister Irene and her husband, Charles Trotter, Charles Walgamott was the first to dream of tourism at Shoshone Falls. The year was 1875 and he was barely 19.

The Trotters ran the Rock Creek Stage Stop at the junction of the Old Oregon Trail and Kelton Road, south of present-day Hansen. Charles Trotter’s brother, Bill, and Bill’s wife, another Walgamott sister, ran the stage stop at the City of Rocks.

Just weeks after his arrival, Walgamott visited Shoshone Falls with two women from the East and their guide. As they watched the mighty Snake River cascade over cliffs at the falls, the four imagined the area teeming with tourists and hotels, Walgamott wrote in his memoirs.

The area had not been surveyed for homesteading, so Walgamott used “squatter’s rights” to lay claim to the banks of the river, fencing off 160 acres on the south side. He later claimed land on the north side of the river. To make a living, he mined for gold along the river, as did many miners before him.

Eventually, Walgamott built a tent hotel for his guests on the north side of the river and a row-boat ferry to get them back and forth across the river. He married in 1879, and continued to improve his hotel and sight-seeing business with his wife, Lettie, and a partner, stagecoach driver Joseph Sullaway.

By 1883, Shoshone Falls was getting a good amount of press nationally. In September of that year, Walgamott sold his land to and partnered with Emerson Stone, a wealthy furniture dealer from Omaha, Nebraska. Walgamott continued to run the tent hotel and he built a new ferry and a toll road on the south side of the river to accommodate tourists travelling south. Lettie Walgamott became the post master of the new post office.

Stone eventually gained new partners and purchased more land. The partnership built a two-story hotel in 1886 on the south side of the river near today’s overlook. The hotel operated until it burned to the ground in 1915.

The Shoshone Falls Ferry also operated for decades.

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0