Hidden History: W.J. Bryan, the 'Great Commoner' and Twin Falls convert

Twin Falls warmly greeted Bryan. The court and the veranda were crowded and Main Street was packed with people for two blocks. The windows of all nearby buildings were filled with spectators.

“Mr. Bryan felt at home, and he said so,” the paper continued. “He was treated like one of the family, as it were, and it pleased him to be so considered.”

His remarks, the paper said, were filled “with delicious bits of humor.” Bryan also waxed with political correctness.

“In no other country were women treated with the consideration which they receive in North America,” he told the crowd.

And this, the paper asserted “was the best proof of our advanced civilization.”

The former Nebraska congressman unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. presidency in 1896, 1900 and 1908. Bryan, a Democrat, was named Secretary of State in 1913 under President Woodrow Wilson.