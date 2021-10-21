 Skip to main content
Hidden History: W.J. Bryan, the 'Great Commoner' and Twin Falls convert
Hidden History: W.J. Bryan, the 'Great Commoner' and Twin Falls convert

William Jennings Bryan

Three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan, center, speaks to  a crowd in 1907 at the Hotel Perrine in Twin Falls. Bryan, a close friend of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, was the most popular orator of his time.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

Editor’s note: This feature ran

Dec. 3, 2015, in the Times-News

and at Magicvalley.com.

Three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan was a “Twin Falls convert,” newspapers said in 1907.

Bryan, a friend of Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine, visited the valley numerous times — and even purchased land in Jerome.

In September 1907, 10 years after his first trip to Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch, Bryan returned to see his old friend.

“He fished and hunted and boated and climbed over the rocks without a thought of the trials and triumphs of the past or of those to come,” the Twin Falls News wrote.

Bryan, known as the “Great Commoner,” was the most sought-after orator of his time. During his visit, he spoke to hundreds of folks from an improvised stand in the court of the Hotel Perrine, on the west corner of Shoshone Avenue and Main Street, as the streets were then named.

Twin Falls warmly greeted Bryan. The court and the veranda were crowded and Main Street was packed with people for two blocks. The windows of all nearby buildings were filled with spectators.

“Mr. Bryan felt at home, and he said so,” the paper continued. “He was treated like one of the family, as it were, and it pleased him to be so considered.”

His remarks, the paper said, were filled “with delicious bits of humor.” Bryan also waxed with political correctness.

“In no other country were women treated with the consideration which they receive in North America,” he told the crowd.

And this, the paper asserted “was the best proof of our advanced civilization.”

The former Nebraska congressman unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. presidency in 1896, 1900 and 1908. Bryan, a Democrat, was named Secretary of State in 1913 under President Woodrow Wilson.

He is best remembered for opposing famed attorney Clarence Darrow in the so-called Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925. An anti-evolutionist convinced that Darwinism undermined morality, Bryan represented the prosecution in a trumped-up case against science teacher John Scopes. Scopes volunteered to stand trial in what was the ACLU’s challenge of Tennessee’s Butler Law, forbidding the teaching of evolution in public schools.

Bryan won the case for Tennessee, but the trial was a difficult one for the 65-year-old man. He died in his sleep five days after Scopes was found guilty. Two years later, the verdict was overturned on a technicality.

Bryan was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

