Jacob B. Van Wagener, treasurer of the Twin Falls North Side Land and Water Co., came to the Magic Valley from Pittsburgh in the early 1900s.
Van Wagener, a railroad investor, was previously affiliated with James and William Kuhn, who purchased land and water north of the Snake River from the Twin Falls Land and Water Co.
The Kuhn brothers opened the Jerome townsite in 1907, and water first flowed into the north side canal system in 1909.
Van Wagener purchased 160 acres of Carey Act land to be developed as a showcase farm, called Mountain View Ranch, just west of today’s U.S. 93, between the now-defunct towns of Barrymore and Falls City southeast of Jerome.
Still standing on the west of the highway is Van Wagener’s house and stone dairy barn, built in 1912 by Wales master mason H.T. Pugh. Van Wagener purchased American Guernsey bulls to start his dairy herd.
The 40-by-110 barn was built on the bank of a hill which allowed the first floor to “rise” over a daylight basement on the south side from the ground level on the north side. The cows were housed in the basement.
The barn is owned by Nina and John Hollifield and is used as a restaurant and event center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.