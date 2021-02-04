Hidden History: Twin Falls Kiwanis Club turns 100

For nearly a half-century, O.A. “Gus” Kelker, a longtime editor and photographer at the Times-News, wrote a weekly newsletter, “The Kiwanis Club Blade,” for the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club.
Kelker was the club’s 32nd president, elected in 1952.
In 1991, Kelker tackled the 70-year history of the Kiwanis Club, which sparkled with some of the brightest names in town: Art Frantz, Juneau Shinn, Claude Brown Jr., David Mead, Theron Ward, Ben Katz, Gerald Meyerhoeffer, James Taylor, Curtis Turner and Harry Eaton.
To celebrate the club’s centennial this year, the club added another 30 years of history to Kelker’s story.
Over the decades, the Kiwanis Club has met at St. Edwards Parish Hall, the Rogerson Hotel, the Park Hotel, the Orpheum, the American Legion Hall and the Turf Club.
Although membership has tapered, the club has donated thousands of hours of labor — and raised many thousands of dollars — for children and community.
Years ago, the club worked along the Centennial Trail building a staircase to what is known as “Kiwanis Nook” at Shoshone Falls.
In 1929, the club raise funds to purchase land for a municipal airport and built an ice skating pond for youngsters to use without charge.
In 1985, the Kiwanis Club raised enough money to send the Twin Falls High School Madrigals to an International Kiwanis event in Toronto.
This week, the club celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.