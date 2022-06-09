Hidden History: Twin Falls High School senior prank of 1965

This feature previously ran Aug. 30, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

What happened at Twin Falls High School on the night of May 17, 1965?

“We’re having a big clean up,” Principal George Staudaher told the Times-News on the morning after seniors pulled off a creative prank.

The Times-News described contradictory scenarios in its evening edition.

“Twin Falls High School students spent much of the day Tuesday cleaning up after a prank which involved hauling junk onto the school grounds, placing an old car on the gymnasium roof and other activities,” the article said.

But a photograph that ran with the story reveals a different scene.

Students managed to somehow ring the school’s flagpole with dozens of old tires. But neither the reporter nor the principal offered an explanation of how the tires were lifted to such a height, then dropped around the pole. The article didn’t even mention the tires or flagpole, but the photo caption did.

“Besides ringing the flagpole with old tires, tires were strewn over the lawn and on the roofs of the buildings, and a number of bales of straw were stacked up at the school and an old car was perched on the stack,” the photo caption said.

Unfortunately, the scan of the photograph is too dark to see many details other than the ring-tossed flagpole. And what the principal called “an old clunker” is indiscernible in the photo. It’s unclear if the car was placed on the roof of the school as Staudaher described, or on top of a straw stack as the unknown photographer said.

Whatever happened, the principal was plenty mad about the annual pranks bestowed upon the building.

“It has reached the point where they’ve gone too far,” Staudaher said. “It’s going to come to a stop.”

The pranksters included mostly seniors, he said, “however a few of the other students were involved in it and there might have been a few visitors from other towns.”

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor of the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

