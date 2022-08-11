Hidden History: Twin Falls Golf Club

Editor’s note: This feature ran July 31, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In 1931, a nine-hole golf course was constructed west of Rock Creek in Twin Falls, smack dab on top of what had been the Old Oregon Trail.

The trail followed the east bank of Rock Creek from Stricker Ranch south of Hansen, then crossed the creek near where Amalgamated Sugar Co.’s plant sits today.

Swales created by the hundreds of thousands who crossed the Oregon Trail are still visible on the golf course as the trail headed north toward the Snake River.

Steve Meyerhoeffer, a golf professional at the club, said the ninth fairway has two swales running from south to north that are consistent with where the trail would have run along Rock Creek.

The golf course was originally a private club, Dennis Bowyer, then director of Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation Department, told the Times-News.

“It wasn’t a city course until 1939 when the private club donated it to the city,” Bowyer said. As a stipulation of the deed, former members of the private club were able to golf for free at the club for 10 years after the donation.

Sometime in the 1960s, the city expanded the course into 18 holes.

Former Twin Falls Mayor Gale Kleinkopf has played the golf course for decades.

“Golf definitely gets in your blood,” Kleinkopf said.

As evidence, Kleinkopf cited golf’s Hiskey family, formerly of Twin Falls.

Pete Hiskey, a former director of the city parks department and superintendent of the course, helped build the original nine-hole course, and his sons, Jim, Babe and Sonny, grew up in a rock house near the fourth green, Meyerhoeffer said.

The three sons won eight consecutive Idaho amateur championships and multiple NCAA trophies among them. Babe Hiskey, who was the only golfer named as one of Idaho’s top 50 athletes by Sports Illustrated, beat Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to win the Cajun Classic, and would later appear in two Masters championships.

The name of the course has evolved over the years, from the Twin Falls Country Club to the Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course, to the Twin Falls Golf Club. But it’s OK to refer to it as “the Muni,” says the city’s website.