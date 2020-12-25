Hidden History: Twin Falls' First Christmas Celebration

Where there are children, there must be a Christmas celebration — and a Christmas tree.
But in 1904, no pines could be found within 50 miles of the new town of Twin Falls. Clumps of juniper could be seen growing in the foothills south of town, so two young men volunteered to find the most beautiful juniper on the hillside for the community’s first Christmas party.
Back in town, the absence of snow threatened the holiday spirit.
“Day after day, the children looked hopefully at the blue, unclouded sky,” wrote local pioneer Anna Hansen Hayes. “Surely it would snow soon.”
But the white flurries stirred by the cutting wind were simply flurries of dust that winter, Hayes said in a story written for the Idaho Territorial Centennial nearly 60 years ago.
Enthusiasm ran high nonetheless, “perhaps to mask the homesickness which had threatened most of them in this dust-ridden land,” she said.
Twin Falls was only a few months old. But by Christmas that year, nearly 100 children lived within the townsite. There was no formal school in town. Residents donated $600 for the construction of a one-room schoolhouse in September 1904. The Twin Falls Investment Co. donated two building lots for the school at what is now Idaho Street and Third Avenue East. The school was built with donated labor and was completed just in time for the Christmas party.Paper ornaments and strings of popcorn and cranberries were prepared for the Christmas tree. One woman provided candles and a dozen glass ornaments from what must have seemed like a past life. And plans were made for Santa Claus to attend the party.
As promised, Sam Hamilton and Fred Eichoff headed out of town to cut down a juniper in the South Hills, fully expecting to be gone overnight. But they hadn’t ridden far in their horse-drawn wagon when Hamilton spotted the perfect Christmas tree growing in a gully.
It was an 8-foot sagebrush.Eichoff laughed at the suggestion, but Hamilton was out of his seat and had the sagebrush cut down before Eichoff had a chance to object.
The men knew they would be scolded by the women in town and ridiculed by the men. But somehow that sagebrush seemed more fitting than a juniper, Hayes said.
That night, Hamilton and Eichoff sneaked back into town with the sagebrush and placed it in the new schoolhouse. After the jokes subsided the next morning, the women in town went to work on the tree.
The Christmas tree was stunning that year, Hayes said.
