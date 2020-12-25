Hidden History: Twin Falls' First Christmas Celebration

Where there are children, there must be a Christmas celebration — and a Christmas tree.

But in 1904, no pines could be found within 50 miles of the new town of Twin Falls. Clumps of juniper could be seen growing in the foothills south of town, so two young men volunteered to find the most beautiful juniper on the hillside for the community’s first Christmas party.

Back in town, the absence of snow threatened the holiday spirit.

“Day after day, the children looked hopefully at the blue, unclouded sky,” wrote local pioneer Anna Hansen Hayes. “Surely it would snow soon.”

But the white flurries stirred by the cutting wind were simply flurries of dust that winter, Hayes said in a story written for the Idaho Territorial Centennial nearly 60 years ago.

Enthusiasm ran high nonetheless, “perhaps to mask the homesickness which had threatened most of them in this dust-ridden land,” she said.