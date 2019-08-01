Editor’s note: This column first ran Sept. 4, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Caleb Lyon, Idaho territorial governor, signed Idaho’s first indigence law, the “Act to Provide for the Better Maintenance of the Indigent Sick, Idiotic and Insane Persons, in the Several Counties of This Territory,” in 1864.
Funding to implement support for the needy was to come from property taxes and an annual per capita tax of $2. A special levy was to be placed into an account called the “Hospital Fund” and was to be controlled by county commissioners. Some counties used the cash to create farms where the poor could live and grow food.
While other counties took advantage of evolving indigent laws, Twin Falls didn’t need a “poor farm” until the Great Depression.
The creation of a county poor farm was first suggested in 1931, but at that time, Twin Falls County was nearly broke.
The following year, charity was the city of Twin Falls’ No. 1 expenditure, making up 41 percent of the city’s budget, according to historian Jim Gentry.
Hundreds of homeless men camped in a two-mile section of Rock Creek locals called “jungletown.”
An editorial column in the March 4, 1933, edition of the Idaho Times pleaded with local employers to hire local men: “Let’s employ home labor.”
While the newspaper supported its eventual creation, “a poor farm should be the last step, for no community should take pride in such institutions or make it easy for indigents to avail themselves of the conveniences such an establishment provides,” the editorial read.
A few months later, commissioner Robert Rayl told the Twin Falls Daily News the county budget “has provided $8,000 for (the) site and $8,000 for building of a county poor farm.”
That year, the county purchased land on 3700 North, east of the Amalgamated Sugar’s Twin Falls factory. A hotel, which housed Amalgamated Sugar Co. employees, already sat on the property.
In 1940, the Works Projects Administration built the County Poor Farm, surrounded by a rock wall and distinctive archway. Inside, residents raised their own food until grocers complained it competed with their business.
The county abandoned the poor farm in the late 1950s.
The sugar company, which now uses the rock enclosure for equipment storage, proclaimed the site’s historical status and saved the rock walls and archway.
