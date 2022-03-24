Hidden History: Twin Falls baseball team named for Halley's Comet

Twin Falls’ first baseball team, the Irrigators, formed in March 1905, the month the Twin Falls canal system opened, bringing irrigation water to the first farms on the southside tract.

The team practiced on Main Street — which later became Main Avenue — in front of Twin Falls surveyor John E. Hayes’ cigar store. Hayes managed the team and his Liberal Cigar Store became known as “Base Ball Headquarters.”

The Twin Falls Irrigators played against other local teams, such as the Burley Ditch Diggers and the Filer Rattlers.

But the Irrigators were soon replaced by a new team, managed by John B. White, in 1910.

On April 28, White told the Twin Falls Times that he would give a season grandstand ticket to anyone who suggested the most appropriate name for the new team. To qualify, all proposed names had to be submitted before May 4.

Meanwhile, Halley’s Comet was making a spectacular daily appearance in the morning sky. Superstitions about the comet that comes around every 75 years triggered a great panic.

The French scientist Camille Flammarion added to the panic when he said the comet contained cyanogen gas and that the gas “would impregnate the atmosphere and possibly snuff out all life on the planet.”

The New York Times reinforced Flammarion’s warning.

“Cyanogen is a very deadly poison,” the newspaper wrote. “A grain of its potassium salt touched to the tongue (is) sufficient to cause instant death.”

In late April 1910, Halley’s Comet was on everyone’s mind, including that of E.L. Kiley of Twin Falls, who won the baseball season ticket for suggesting the team name “Twin Falls Comets.”

The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

