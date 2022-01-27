Hidden History: Twin Falls approves $40,000 sewer system to drain into Rock Creek

Editor’s note: This feature first ran May 24, 2018, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Founded in 1904, Twin Falls matured into a dynamic village within a few short years. By 1906, the young town full of businesses, homes and outhouses was in need of a city sewer system.

The resulting smell, some said, was enough to drive away potential business. The town’s premier Hotel Perrine had faced closing that year because of the smell.

In August 1906, village Trustee S.T. Hamilton posted a public notice in local newspapers that “all vaults and cesspools must be thoroughly disinfected and put in sanitary condition at once; and all manure and rubbish of every kind or nature must be removed with like promptness.”

Mass meetings were held to solve the problem and many townsfolk protested the $40,000 cost of the proposed system.

The Twin Falls News answered the protests, saying “the question is up to the people. Shall Twin Falls be a modern sanitary city or must it ‘stink and shine and shine and stink like a rotten mackerel in the moonlight?’” referencing John Randolph’s 1820s criticism of his congressional colleague Henry Clay’s corruption.

The village trustees hired Boise engineer R.A. Perkins to design a system that would funnel the town’s sewage to the lowest spot in Twin Falls — City Park — then whisk it away by gravity to Rock Creek.

“It would be possible to drain the entire townsite to the low spot in the park at a very moderate cost,” the newspaper wrote. “With proper treatment and good flushing, the presence of sewage in the creek would scarcely be detected. The sewage would all reach the creek in liquid form and as there is always a good flow of water and with a speedy current no ill effects are anticipated.”

The September 1906 bond election passed 90 to 44.

In November, the town announced bids from four companies to dig trenches, install sewer pipe and backfill trenches for the nearly one-square-mile town. The bids ranged from $34,000 to $44,000. The sewer was capable of flushing more than a million gallons of effluent per day.

But the thought of sewage running through their property angered residents along Rock Creek. Property owners filed suit, and a dozen settlers were awarded amounts from $5 to $100, in addition to payoffs from the sewer commission.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News.

