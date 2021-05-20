Hidden History: Twin Falls, a Rose City

Portland, Oregon, is known as the City of Roses. Other towns — Rose City, Michigan, and Rose City, Texas — also claim the title in their names.
Early leaders hoped to win the Rose City designation for Twin Falls, prompted by jeweler, watchmaker and optician Walter Priebe in 1913.
Priebe came to Twin Falls in 1908 at the age of 27. By that time, others had planted thousands of trees to beautify the town.
He started his own beautification project by raising and propagating roses, and, in April 1913, Priebe distributed a free rose bush to every student in Twin Falls. Several months later, Priebe visited with children who grew his roses at their homes to find that 80% of the bushes were performing well.
In July that year, Priebe held a contest at his jewelry store, exhibiting bouquets of roses grown by the students. Leon Calhoun Jr. won first place, followed by Helen Henry and Frank Needham in second and third place.
“Some very fine roses were placed on exhibit and I am very pleased with the results,” Priebe told the Twin Falls News after the judging.
“In every way, the contest was most satisfactory. My purpose in conducting this contest was to encourage rose growing in the city, and I believe from the interest taken in the contest that another year will see Twin Falls a city of roses.
Later, Priebe became known as the “grand old man of conservation in south-central Idaho,” after he started a wildlife group that eventually became the Idaho Wildlife Federation. He also started the Walter R. Priebe Fish Hatchery in Rock Creek that later was acquired by the College of Southern Idaho.
At the time of his death in 1987, Priebe, at the age of 105, was the oldest pioneer in Twin Falls. He is buried in Twin Falls Cemetery.
