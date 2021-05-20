Hidden History: Twin Falls, a Rose City

Portland, Oregon, is known as the City of Roses. Other towns — Rose City, Michigan, and Rose City, Texas — also claim the title in their names.

Early leaders hoped to win the Rose City designation for Twin Falls, prompted by jeweler, watchmaker and optician Walter Priebe in 1913.

Priebe came to Twin Falls in 1908 at the age of 27. By that time, others had planted thousands of trees to beautify the town.

He started his own beautification project by raising and propagating roses, and, in April 1913, Priebe distributed a free rose bush to every student in Twin Falls. Several months later, Priebe visited with children who grew his roses at their homes to find that 80% of the bushes were performing well.

In July that year, Priebe held a contest at his jewelry store, exhibiting bouquets of roses grown by the students. Leon Calhoun Jr. won first place, followed by Helen Henry and Frank Needham in second and third place.

“Some very fine roses were placed on exhibit and I am very pleased with the results,” Priebe told the Twin Falls News after the judging.