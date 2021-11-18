Hidden History: Trouble over water supply ends in riot

Pocatello Water Co. Superintendent George Winter, a noted hydraulic engineer, fired at Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Francis when the deputy tried to serve injunction papers against the water company in August 1911.

The town was in a lengthy water famine at the time and the water company wanted to force conservation efforts by installing meters, the Twin Falls Weekly News reported. The city didn’t want to meter its water users, so the water company began “shutting off the water at inconvenient hours and causing all sorts of annoyance.”

The water company was owned by J.F. Murphy of Butte, Montana, a millionaire banker.

Because of the water company’s shenanigans, Pocatello had been without water services and fire protection for more than a month and the serious nature of the situation demanded drastic action, the News said. The city asked the district judge for an injunction restraining the company from withholding water deliveries, which the judge granted.

As Francis approached the water plant to deliver the papers, Winter took a shot at the deputy. The shot missed Francis, who hurried back to town to collect a posse of 50 armed men. A mob of 100 Pocatello residents followed the posse.

Outnumbered, Winter was arrested “and hurried to the city jail to escape mob vengeance,” the News said. On the way, the car carrying the deputy and his prisoner was met by a second large mob, which intended to lynch the water company superintendent.

The mob fired a volley of shots, puncturing a tire. But Francis — with guns drawn — ordered chauffeur E.W. Puckett to run the gauntlet, the News said.

All three men escaped safely and Winter was jailed. The city took possession of the water plant and vowed to find enough water to supply the needs of its residents.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0