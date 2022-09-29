Hidden History: Tom Bell's Long Plunge

Editor’s note: This feature first ran Dec. 6, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Shoshone Falls on the Snake River has long been compared to Niagara Falls. But it wasn’t until a small boat full of miners went over the falls in 1881 that it became a bona fide tourist attraction.

In 1869, gold was discovered in the Snake River Canyon. Soon a mining camp called Shoshone City cropped up in the canyon above Shoshone Falls.

In 1876, Charles Walgamott opened a tent hotel and restaurant on the north side of the Snake River above the falls. A couple of years later, Irishman Thomas Bell built a cabin directly across the river from Walgamott’s operation.

In his book “Six Decades Back,” Walgamott called Bell a loner who would sit in the doorway of his cabin and play his fiddle—when he wasn’t searching for gold.

According to Philip Homan, an associate professor at Idaho State University, Bell was a bit of a “Johnny-come-lately,” for he came to Shoshone Falls during the end of the gold rush to the Snake River.

Bell would launch his little boat into the river at his cabin, and cross the current to an island above Bridal Veil Falls — near the brink of Shoshone Falls. He would spend his days on his island gathering gold with a pick, shovel and rocker, before venturing back to his cabin on the bank of the river each evening.

Upstream from Bell Island, as it later became known, 500 Chinese miners worked the river at Shoshone City.

In June 1881, according to Homan, several of the Chinese miners ran into Bell at Stricker Store, a trading post on the Old Oregon Trail south of present-day Hansen. The men asked Bell, who was well known for his boating skill, to ferry them and their purchased goods across the Snake River to their camp on the north bank above Shoshone Falls.

Bell agreed, and his attempt to cross the river in the overloaded boat would be his last.

“Whether he had become careless from tempting the waves so often, or whether he lost or broke an oar, will never be known,” wrote the Salt Lake Tribune in 1883. “But one thing is certain — that he and all the contents of the boat went over the falls, going down 200 feet and sinking to rise no more.”

Bell’s body was retrieved from the river, but the bodies of his passengers were never found.

Walgamott gathered Bell’s mining tools and fragments of his boat and placed them in Bell’s cabin as a memorial to the 37-year-old miner.

While Idaho’s “Niagara of the West” was not unknown to tourists prior to Bell’s untimely demise, “the death of Tom Bell gave Shoshone Falls an atmosphere of morbid fascination that made them Idaho’s first tourist attraction,” Homan said.