Hidden History: Tom Bell's long plunge

Upstream from Bell Island, as it later became known, 500 Chinese miners worked the river at Shoshone City.

In June 1881, several Chinese miners ran into Bell at Stricker Store, a trading post on the Old Oregon Trail south of present-day Hansen. The men asked Bell, known for his boating skills, to ferry them and their goods across the river to their camp on the north bank above the falls.

Bell agreed, but his attempt to cross the river in the overloaded boat would be his last.

“Whether he had become careless from tempting the waves so often, or whether he lost or broke an oar, will never be known,” the Salt Lake Tribune wrote in 1883. “But one thing is certain — that he and all the contents of the boat went over the falls, going down 200 feet and sinking to rise no more.”

Bell’s body was retrieved from the river, but the bodies of his passengers never were found.

Walgamott gathered Bell’s mining tools and fragments of his boat and placed them in Bell’s cabin as a memorial to the 37-year-old miner.

While Idaho’s “Niagara of the West” was not unknown to tourists before Bell’s untimely demise, Homan said, “the death of Tom Bell gave Shoshone Falls an atmosphere of morbid fascination that made them Idaho’s first tourist attraction.”

