Hidden History: Tom Bell's long plunge

Editor’s note: This article was first published Dec. 6, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Shoshone Falls on the Snake River has been compared with Niagara Falls. But not until a small boat full of miners went over the falls in 1881 did the spot became a bona fide tourist attraction.
Gold was discovered in the Snake River Canyon in 1869. A mining camp called Shoshone City soon cropped up in the canyon above Shoshone Falls.
Charles Walgamott opened a tent hotel and restaurant in 1876 on the north side of the river above the falls. A couple of years later, Irishman Thomas Bell built a cabin directly across the river.
In his book “Six Decades Back,” Walgamott called Bell a loner who sat in the doorway of his cabin and played his fiddle — when he wasn’t searching for gold.
Bell was a bit of a “Johnny-come-lately,” for he came to Shoshone Falls during the end of the gold rush to the Snake River, said Philip Homan, an associate professor at Idaho State University.
Bell would launch his little boat into the river at his cabin and cross the current to an island above Bridal Veil Falls, near the brink of Shoshone Falls. He would spend his days on his island gathering gold with a pick, shovel and rocker before venturing home each evening.
Upstream from Bell Island, as it later became known, 500 Chinese miners worked the river at Shoshone City.
In June 1881, several Chinese miners ran into Bell at Stricker Store, a trading post on the Old Oregon Trail south of present-day Hansen. The men asked Bell, known for his boating skills, to ferry them and their goods across the river to their camp on the north bank above the falls.
Bell agreed, but his attempt to cross the river in the overloaded boat would be his last.
“Whether he had become careless from tempting the waves so often, or whether he lost or broke an oar, will never be known,” the Salt Lake Tribune wrote in 1883. “But one thing is certain — that he and all the contents of the boat went over the falls, going down 200 feet and sinking to rise no more.”
Bell’s body was retrieved from the river, but the bodies of his passengers never were found.
Walgamott gathered Bell’s mining tools and fragments of his boat and placed them in Bell’s cabin as a memorial to the 37-year-old miner.
While Idaho’s “Niagara of the West” was not unknown to tourists before Bell’s untimely demise, Homan said, “the death of Tom Bell gave Shoshone Falls an atmosphere of morbid fascination that made them Idaho’s first tourist attraction.”
Mychel Matthews is the Big Story Chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
