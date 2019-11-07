Look closely at the accompanying old photo. Do you know where these buildings once stood?
Magicvalley.com will soon launch an interactive feature highlighting various photos of long-gone buildings or structures in the Magic Valley. But the Times-News needs your help finding photos for the new feature.
We’ll post your photos online in a Hidden History column, and after readers have had a chance to guess what and where the buildings were, we’ll reveal the location and details, including a photo of what the location looks like today.
If you have early photos of buildings that have since been demolished or heavily remodeled, please contact Times-News reporter Mychel Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
