Look closely at the accompanying old photo. Do you know where these buildings once stood?

Magicvalley.com will soon launch an interactive feature highlighting various photos of long-gone buildings or structures in the Magic Valley. But the Times-News needs your help finding photos for the new feature.

We’ll post your photos online in a Hidden History column, and after readers have had a chance to guess what and where the buildings were, we’ll reveal the location and details, including a photo of what the location looks like today.

If you have early photos of buildings that have since been demolished or heavily remodeled, please contact Times-News reporter Mychel Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

