Hidden History: Times-News begins its 118th year with volume 117

Sometime over the past 117 years, the volume numbers used by the multiple entities that eventually formed the Times-News were disarranged, resulting in today’s volume number being off by one year. Here’s some of that history:

On Oct. 28, 1904, the young village of Twin Falls had two general stores, two livery stables, two restaurants, two saloons, a lumberyard, a brickyard, a meat market, a blacksmith shop, a rooming house, a real estate office and a newspaper.

Editors O.H. Barber and Charles P. Diehl, both of Salt Lake City, printed 1,000 copies of the Twin Falls News in the general run and another 8,000 copies that were purchased by the Twin Falls Investment Co. to promote the Twin Falls Tract. The investment company owned stock in the new publication.

A year later, Wilbur S. Hill started the Twin Falls Times.

Diehl talked his college buddy, Nebraska photographer Clarence E. Bisbee, into moving to the area in 1906 to document the building of the new cities and irrigation tracts.

During World War I, the Times supported the war effort by establishing the Times Smokes Fund and sending 622 packs of cigarettes to American soldiers.

In 1919, the Associated Press wire service came to Twin Falls, bringing more news faster to customers.

Twin Falls called itself the “Magic City” for a time before officials in Caldwell complained, saying they had already coined Magic City for their town. Roland S. Tofflemire, publisher of the Twin Falls News and owner of the Twin Falls Times, coined the term “Magic Valley” in 1937 for the eight south-central Idaho counties.

Within a few years, Tofflemire combined both papers to form the Times-News in the old Masonic Lodge at Gooding Street and Second Avenue West. The newspaper moved its operation in 1970 into its current building just a block away on Fairfield Street West.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

