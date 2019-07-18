Editor’s note: This column first ran April 11, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Some say the man was a genius. Others say he was an ordinary fellow who did extraordinary things when he set his mind to it.
Either way, Norman Herrett was a man who inspired many lives.
Herrett taught school for some 20 years before building his legacy, the Herrett Arts and Science Center, on Kimberly Road, just east of Blue Lakes Boulevard.
In 1946, Herrett turned a hobby of collecting rocks into a business of selling polished agate when he opened Herrett Manufacturing Jewelers. Herrett and his wife, Lillie, lived in the back of the building, part of which still stands today.
With income from his jewelry store, Herrett built a planetarium and observatory onto the store. In his spare time, he made telescopes from scratch, using irrigation pipe and various odds and ends to bring his creations to life.
“Norm was a wizard, a magician and a visionary,” said Don Hite, who worked at the planetarium in his youth. “But most importantly, he was very human.”
And he understood how kids learn.
Herrett knew that “kids would listen to other kids more readily than they would listen to adults,” Hite said. So in the 1950s, Herrett designed a program of kids teaching kids at the planetarium.
Hite and other student lecturers from the Magic Valley took countless groups of school children on trips through the solar system in a planetarium that had sound effects and vibrating seats that simulated a ride in a rocket ship.
“As soon as the lights came down, the trip became a most unearthly experience,” Hite said. “Norm really knew how to reach out and grab kids.”
Busloads of students from as far away as Mountain Home and Burley flocked to the planetarium. Hite estimates that 10,000 kids went through the planetarium each year.
Eventually, a museum that housed prehistoric artifacts was built onto the complex.
In 1972, Herrett agreed to donate his collections to the College of Southern Idaho if the college agreed to build a place to house them. A planetarium and observatory were also planned.
And the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences was born.
Hite’s memories of Norman Herrett can be read online at donhite.com/herrett.
“Herrett was simply larger than life,” Hite said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.