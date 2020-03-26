Hidden History: The white elephant in City Park

But as charming as it was, the bandstand itself was useless. The acoustics were terrible and the band ended up sitting in front of the bandstand when playing for a crowd.

For the next 25 years, the failed bandstand lived its life as a gazebo.

Finally, the town had enough of the white elephant in the park. The bandstand was torn down and Twin Falls architect Ernest H. Gates went to work creating a design for a new bandshell.

The city of Twin Falls paid for materials, and labor was provided by three dozen men paid through the Idaho Employment Relief Administration, the state equivalent of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

In the end, the new bandshell — which was described as a “permanent structure of beauty and usefulness” — cost the city only $700.

An estimated 800 tons of basalt rock from the Snake River rim and 10 tons of concrete was used to build the bandshell, which still stands in the city park today.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0