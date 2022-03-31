 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIDDEN HISTORY

Hidden History: The well-behaved mining towns in Owyhee County

Rose Bowen

Rose Bowen arranges her hair in her home in Silver City sometime around the turn of the 20th century. Owyhee County was known for it respectable mining towns.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The public images of most early mining camps in Idaho were of dirty, stinky men living in cramped shacks. But several camps eventually became respectable towns. In its heyday, Silver City had a population of about 2,500 men, women and children.

The old ghost town sits deep in the Owyhee Mountains, about 30 miles west of Grand View and 15 miles east of Jordan Valley, Oregon. Two nearby mining towns — Ruby City and Fairview — were also nestled in the valley between War Eagle Mountain to the east and Florida Mountain to the west and reaped the rewards of Poorman, Oro Fino and Morning Star mines.

While Owyhee County miners first sought gold in them thar hills, they soon switched to silver.

“Within two years of the rush to Owyhee, the richness of the new region had impressed the nation in a way that none of the earlier southern Idaho gold discoveries could match,” former Idaho State Historian Merle Wells wrote in his 1983 book, “Gold Camps & Silver Cities.”

Most of the mines in the area shut down on Sundays, Wells said.

When the territorial Legislature formed Owyhee County in 1863, it covered all of Idaho south of the Snake River. Silver City was the seat of the county from 1866 to 1934.

W.J. Hill, editor and publisher of the first daily newspaper in Idaho, printed the first edition of the Owyhee Daily Avalanche on Oct. 17, 1874, in Silver City. The mining town had Idaho Territory’s first telegraph and had telephones and electricity before the turn of the 20th century.

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

