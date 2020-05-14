Hidden History: The Twin Falls American Legion Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1919, the Magic Valley welcomed home hundreds who fought in World War I.

In April that year, 10,000 residents filled Shoshone Street — from City Park to the Twin Falls Depot — to greet 250 soldiers as they arrived by train, according to the Twin Falls Daily News.

Also that year, the American Legion was chartered as “a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness,” and a local post was endorsed. The legion, which evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of the Great War into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the U.S., was especially active during the 1920s.

Twin Falls built its American Legion Hall in 1926 in the 300 block of Hansen Street East, about a block and a half from City Park. The building is now owned by the city of Twin Falls.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News.

