Editor’s note: This column first ran March 28, 2013, in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com.
Lew Newton tossed around a lot of bones in his trade, but it would be his own bones that would give a name to a distinct butte east of Twin Falls.
Newton was a butcher from Nevada. Sometime around 1880, he came to Idaho and met Ella O’Neil in the mining town of Atlanta.
Newton married Ella — who was said to be a refined and possibly wealthy woman — and the two moved to the Wood River Valley. Newton opened a butcher shop, and Ella ran a restaurant and lodge.
Money was plentiful in the local mining camps, and gambling was a common pastime. It wasn’t long before Newton joined the others at the poker tables.
Newton soon gave up his butcher shop to become a professional gambler. He left his wife at home in Bellevue and moved to the new railroad town of Shoshone.
Ella became destitute and was forced to pawn some of her jewelry to make ends meet. In January 1883, the Newton home burned down. Ella died in the fire.
According to newspaper reports, shots were heard in the house moments before the fire began. It was speculated that Ella committed suicide or that she was murdered for her jewelry.
Newton was devastated by his wife’s death. After Ella’s funeral, Newton returned, penniless, to Shoshone.
In Shoshone, Newton heard that a $50 reward had been offered for the return of a large herd of mules stolen from a local freight company.
Meanwhile, a gang of horse thieves had taken up residence in Devil’s Corral, a rugged canyon area on the north side of the Snake River a few miles upstream from Shoshone Falls.
Newton assumed that the outlaws at Devil’s Corral had the missing mules. Determined to earn the reward money, he borrowed a horse and saddle, and rode off in search of the herd.
He never returned.
A year later, a man’s remains were discovered on a butte five miles east of Devil’s Corral. The man had been shot through the chest and buried in a shallow grave. Coyotes had scattered his remains over the hillside.
The last letter Ella Newton wrote to her husband was discovered in the man’s pocket, and the area would become known as Skeleton Butte.
