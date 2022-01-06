Hidden History: The town of Rock Creek

Editor’s note: This feature first ran Nov. 8, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Yes, there was life here before I.B. Perrine and his irrigation system.

A town was born where Rock Creek leaves the South Hills near Kelton Road at the Old Oregon Trail.

But this may not be the Rock Creek you might think it is.

In 1863, the Rock Creek Stage Station was established by the Ben Holladay Stage and Freight Line. James Bascom built the Rock Creek Store in 1865 next to the stage station. For a short time, the store was the only trading post on the Oregon Trail between Fort Hall and Fort Boise.

German immigrant Herman Stricker bought the store from Bascom in 1876 and homesteaded the surrounding acreage on Rock Creek. The Stricker family operated the store until 1897.

A small piece of the property, now owned by the Idaho State Historical Society, is known as Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite — “Stricker Ranch” for short.

About 2 miles upstream from Stricker Ranch sits what little is left of the all-but-forgotten town of Rock Creek.

According to most accounts, Rock Creek began shortly after the stage and freight line came through the area. The town may have had a post office by 1871 and a school by 1878. By 1900, 146 people lived in the greater Rock Creek area, including those at Stricker Ranch.

The area was populated mostly by cattle ranchers and farmers.

One notable resident was John F. Hansen, originally from Denmark. Hansen moved to Idaho in 1876 after reading a published letter by local pioneer James Iverson.

“In this land of eternal sunshine lies opportunity for all in a health giving climate unequaled any where,” Iverson said of Rock Creek.

Hansen first settled in the Oakley area, where he taught school. He later farmed near Cottonwood Creek.

Eventually, Hansen moved to Rock Creek, where he opened a store.

The town also boasted a pool hall, hotel and candy store.

Just after the turn of the century, I.B. Perrine founded the city of Twin Falls and the South Side Irrigation Tract. Soon, the railroad entered the area just the south of the Snake River.

In 1905, a townsite was surveyed along the railroad, 8 miles east of Twin Falls and 7 miles north of Rock Creek. Investors made Hansen an offer he couldn’t refuse: If he would move his store from Rock Creek to the new town, they would name the town after him.

Hansen moved his store, and the investors made good on their promise.

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or call her at 208-735-3233.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0