Hidden History: The tale of Death Valley Scotty

Editor’s note: This column first ran Dec. 18, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Walter E. “Scotty” Scott, later known as “Death Valley Scotty,” left his home in Kentucky at the age of 11. Scotty joined his brothers Lynn and George in Idaho in 1883.

George was a cook for cattle crews and lived at the mouth of Rock Creek Canyon at the base of the South Hills. Lynn was a horseman and made his home in Hagerman.

At age 16, Scotty joined Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show as a stunt rider. He toured the U.S. and Europe with the show from 1888 to 1900 when he married Ella Josephine Milius in New York City. Scotty and Jack, as he called his wife, moved to Cripple Creek, Colorado, where he tried unsuccessfully to start a gold mine.

Scotty soon conned a wealthy New York businessman into backing a fictitious gold mine operation. The businessman invested more than $5,000 — equal to $120,000 today — in the mine, but never received any ore. Eventually, Scotty traveled to New York with a bag supposedly containing $12,000 in gold dust.

When he reached his destination, Scotty claimed the bag had been stolen. Newspapers picked up the story and Scotty began a spree of self-promoting ventures.

In 1905, Scotty made a name for himself by breaking the cross-country speed record in a train known as the “Scott Special” consisting of an engine, baggage car, sleeper and dining car. He left Los Angeles on July 9, and arrived in Chicago less than 45 hours later, breaking an earlier record of 53 hours. Once again, photos of Scotty were splashed across the front pages of national newspapers.

Over the years, Scotty continued to con more investors in gold mine schemes and used many ruses to evade investigators. In 1906, Scotty played himself in a Seattle theater production about his life. He was arrested on various charges of fraud after the play finished but was eventually released on a technicality.

Scotty upped the ante in his game and leased a mine in the Humboldt Mountains as a front to fence high-grade ore he stole from other mines.

In 1912, he announced that he had sold his mine for $12 million. His creditors sued Scotty after he made this claim and he ended up in jail.

Scotty managed to remain friends with investor Albert Johnson, who had dropped thousands of dollars into his schemes. Johnson purchased several ranches in Death Valley, California, setting up Scotty for life.

Johnson built a castle in Death Valley for a vacation home, but Scotty claimed it as his own. It is known as “Scotty’s Castle.”

Scotty died in 1954 and is buried on the grounds of Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 7 Sad 1 Angry 1