Hidden History: The steam-engine tractor in the Snake River

Editor’s note: This column ran Aug. 9, 2012, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

If you float the Snake River when the water is low, you might get a glimpse of a steam-engine tractor lying on its side in the river east of the Perrine Memorial Bridge.

But the details of how the tractor came to rest in the canyon have been as murky as the river itself — until now.

Some say the steam engine was used to build Twin Falls’ rim-to-rim bridge and was pushed off the bridge when the work was completed in 1927. Others say it was driven over the canyon rim when the state of Idaho purchased the bridge in 1940 to celebrate the end of the toll to cross the bridge.

As it turns out, the steam engine’s dive into the river had nothing to do with the bridge at all.

“I remember it as clear as day,” said George Paxton, whose father drove the machine to the edge of the canyon before it took the plunge. The event, Paxton said, was a publicity stunt to mark the end of the steam engine era.