Greg Lanting remembers the name Cornelia White. Lanting’s father, Cornelius, was friends with the Rogerson woman, who, during the late 1930s, lived just outside the rural community north of Jackpot.
The woman’s house burned to the ground while she was in jail after letting her hogs run wild on neighbors’ properties.
“For the second time in little more than two months, Mrs. Cornelia White, Rogerson Negro woman rancher, will hear (her) sentence next Friday on a charge of failing to keep her hogs penned up,” the Idaho Evening Times wrote in 1940.
In 1940, the U.S. Census shows there were just 595 black people in the entire state, about 0.1%. Now African Americans make up just less than 1% of our state’s population.
“Dad once showed me where she lived,” Lanting said. “Dad said he often stopped to visit her as he walked home from Rogerson Elementary school. I don’t know much else other than she usually had store-bought white bread, which dad loved to eat with butter.”
But within a matter of months, the middle-aged woman’s life turned upside down.
White’s hogs first got her in hot water in May that year, but the judge suspended her sentence on the condition she promised to keep her hogs at home.
The second time her hogs escaped, White was found guilty and she paid a $1 fine.
But the court charged her an additional $102 to cover the cost of the jury — which she refused to pay — and she stayed in jail. She argued against paying jury costs, saying it was unconstitutional to charge her for a jury — something guaranteed by law.
While White sat in jail awaiting resolution through a writ of habeas corpus, her son, 30-year-old LeRoy Wilkins, was arrested for arson and assault against a Deep Creek woman, the Times reported.
Marjorie Diffendarfer awoke in the wee hours one late June morning to the roar of flames consuming her home. Unable to exit through the front door, Diffendarfer grabbed a birdcage holding several canaries, escaped through a window and ran barefoot into a field of rye.
Her husband, F.E. Diffendarfer, first turned his attention to saving an automobile that stood near the house, then went to look for Mrs. Diffendarfer.
Mrs. Diffendarfer later told Twin Falls County Sheriff L.W. Hawkins that she stopped running some distance from the house when Wilkins, who was said to be a “giant,” clobbered her over the head with a wooden club and dragged her three-quarters of a mile to his car, newspapers reported. Wilkins then drove Mrs. Diffendarfer to the home he shared with his mother, where, she said, he tried to rape her.
Wilkins then drove the woman into Rogerson, where she called the sheriff. Hawkins and Deputy Claud Wiley apprehended Wilkins about 30 miles west of Rogerson and he was placed in a Twin Falls County jail cell near his mother’s.
Mysteriously, Cornelia White’s little shack burned just two days later.
County Prosecutor Everett Sweeley charged Wilkins with arson and attempted rape by a six-man jury in Probate Judge C.A. Bailey’s court. Wilkins was found guilty, however, of criminal assault only and sentenced to three to 14 years in prison.
It’s not clear when White was released from jail, but sometime after Wilkins’ imprisonment, she moved to Boise, where she pleaded for her son’s release, saying she was impoverished and needed her son for support.
Three months into Wilkins’ prison sentence, the Idaho Pardon Board released Wilkins, which sparked outrage in Twin Falls County.
“Unprecedented in vehemence, verbal reaction of county officials flared bitterly,” wrote the Idaho Evening Times in January 1941. “Both the prosecutor and the sheriff blasted the pardon board in terms which included ‘outrage,’ ‘insult,’ and ‘stupidity.’”
Not a lot is known about White’s activities after that, but, at some point, the Louisiana native returned to Rogerson, local historian Peg Cristobal wrote in a book about the unincorporated town.
A less-than-reputable woman — suspected of burning down the Rogerson Church in 1931 — began taking potshots at White with a .22-caliber rifle but never hit her. But when Cornelia decided to shoot back, she was arrested and sent to prison.
An unmarked grave belonging to Cornelia J. White lies in Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise. Cemetery records show she died in 1966. Her birth date is unknown.
