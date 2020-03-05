Hidden History: The Riverside Inn at Milner

Editor’s note: This column first ran Oct. 9, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

After the South Side Irrigation Project was completed, attention turned to the project on the north side of the Snake River.

The once-booming town of Milner — population 1,500 — was temporarily revived as men returned to work on the North Side Canal in 1908.

Brothers James S. and W.S. Kuhn of Pittsburgh, developers of the Twin Falls North Side Land and Water Co., purchased land in Milner for a grand hotel. The Riverside Inn, designed by Wayland and Fennel of Boise was a three-story 70-by-80 building with a full basement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The hotel, which opened in May 1908, boasted all the modern comforts, including plumbing and electricity. Each of the 40 sleeping rooms was heated by steam. Elaborate chandeliers hung in every room. Six of the rooms were fancy suites with private baths.

The hotel was connected to the town water supply and the grounds were landscaped and included tennis courts and a dance pavilion.

A resort for tourists and businessmen, the hotel was the social center of the area. But it stood for only 15 years.