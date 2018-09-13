Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Owyhee Daily Avalanche

The Owyhee Daily Avalanche, dated Oct. 17, 1874, was the first daily newspaper printed in Idaho Territory.

W.J. Hill, the editor and publisher of the first daily newspaper in Idaho, printed the first edition of the Owyhee Daily Avalanche on Oct. 17, 1874, in Silver City, Idaho Territory.

The old ghost town sits deep in the Owyhee Mountains, about 30 miles west of Grand View and 15 miles east of Jordan Valley, Ore.

Inside Volume 1, No. 1, of the Avalanche was the notice of the marriage of Dr. W.J. Bothwell to Clarissa Galbreaith by Rev. J.P. Lytton at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Idaho City. Bothwell planned to leave Silver City with his new bride to practice medicine in Placerville.

News from afar included 36-pound squash grown by J. Northrup in Paradise Valley in the territory’s panhandle. The squash measured 37 inches in circumference and 28 inches in length.

Page 1 carried a full page of advertisements, as was customary at the time. Listings included one assayer, four general stores, five doctors, nine attorneys, two hotels, two restaurants and six saloons. Advertisements also included businesses in nearby Fairview, including two saloons, two stage lines and one hotel.

The evening newspaper joined the Owyhee Weekly Avalanche, which came out on Saturdays. Single copies cost 25 cents. Subscriptions were 50 cents per week, delivered by a carrier; or $5 for three months, $10 for six months, or $20 for a year, mailed.

In its heyday, Silver City had a population of about 2,500. It was the Owyhee County seat from 1866 to 1934. The mining town had Idaho Territory’s first telegraph and had telephones and electricity before the turn of the 20th century.

When the Territorial Legislature formed Owyhee County, it covered all of Idaho south of the Snake River.

Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

