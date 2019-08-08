Editor’s note: This column first ran Aug. 20, 2015, in the Times-News and on Magicvalley.com.
The hotel at Shoshone Falls, a once-grand building that had fallen into disrepair, burned to the ground in 1915.
William A. Clark, a senator from Montana, owned the hotel and land on the south side of the falls. The two-story landmark, built in 1886, offered 22 guest rooms, outhouses and a splendid view of the falls.
After 30 years, the hotel had deteriorated to the point that management no longer rented its rooms. It was said that the hotel was being used for gambling and prostitution.
A dance was held the evening of Aug. 11 at John B. White’s pavilion next to the hotel. The fire was discovered in the wee hours of the next morning by the man who ran the Shoshone Falls Ferry.
Twin Falls resident Ed Dufresne was asleep in the hotel and had to be roused by the ferry master, the Twin Falls Weekly Times reported at the time.
Authorities presumed that a smoldering cigar started the fire, amid rumors that prominent women from Twin Falls burned down the house of ill repute.
