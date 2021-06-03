Hidden History: The murder of Thomas Hamill, Part 2

Soon, Buhl Marshal J.F. Baymiller telephoned Ormsby to tell him the two missing boys had been seen 4 miles west of Buhl by a former Rogerson resident who knew the Pennywell family. Ormsby asked the marshal to lock the boys in jail until he could get there, the Aug. 24 edition of the Twin Falls Weekly Times wrote.

When Ormsby arrived in Buhl, he found in the boys’ possession Hamill’s pocketbook and a half-dozen guns stolen from ranchers along the way.

In a surprise confession, the boys told Ormsby how Lynn shot Hamill in the head when he caught them at his cabin.

The brothers were held in the county jail for several months before their trial. Their mother and stepfather, unaware of the boys’ situation, heard about their plight on their train ride home from Montana. Their mother later told a reporter that her “boys were not bad boys, only mischievous.”

During the boys’ trial, defense attorney W.P. Guthrie played heavily on the sympathy of the jurors.

“The boys have no comprehension of what they had done,” Guthrie said.

Even the newspapers seemed sympathetic.