Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: This feature first ran May 27, 2021, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

In 1916, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Pennywell left her two sons, Harold Lovelace, 12, and Lynn Lovelace, 11, with a Mrs. Tolman when the couple took a train to Montana to find work. While in Mrs. Tolman’s care, the two boys burglarized a neighbor’s home and made off with numerous items.

When F. Thomas Hamill arrived back at his ranch the following day, Aug. 15, he found his cabin near Rogerson had been ransacked. Hamill later found the Lovelace boys a mile away at Louise Smith’s home.

Hamill rounded up his belongings and walked the boys back to his ranch, where he made them return his items to where they found them. He and the boys then headed back toward the Smith home.

But the boys ditched Hamill on the trail and returned to his cabin, where they began packing provisions for their escape. As Hamill, 33, arrived back at the cabin, the boys pointed two of Hamill’s firearms out the window at him.

Hamill convinced the boys that he was hungry and Harold took Hamill a plate of food while Lynn covered the rancher with Hamill’s own rifle, a .32-40 Winchester repeater. While reaching for the plate Harold offered, Hamill grabbed the older boy and told Lynn to drop the rifle, according to the boys’ account.

“Shoot him,” Harold told Lynn.

“I don’t want to shoot him,” Lynn argued.

“Shoot him,” Harold insisted.

The younger boy shot at Hamill as he crouched behind Harold. The slug passed through Harold’s leg and hit Hamill in the right eye, killing him instantly.

The Lovelace boys finished packing Hamill’s wagon full of can goods and other provisions, left Hamill’s body in his cabin, then started on what would — days later — become a 120-mile wild goose chase covering the western half of Twin Falls County.

Sheriff Frank Kendall described the boys’ and their flight from justice.

“They were clad only in shoes, burst out with their toes sticking through, ragged, patched overalls, shirts in a similar condition, ragged coats and battered hats,” Kendall told the Twin Falls Weekly Times.

Kendall and his posse didn’t know who they were chasing.

“Of course, all this time we were not looking for the boys,” Kendall told the Times. “But after following that terrible trail, we thought perhaps we were on the trail of an insane man.”