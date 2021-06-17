 Skip to main content
Hidden History: The most American thing in America
Hidden History: The most American thing in America

Chautauqua

A tent from the Ellison-White Chautauqua System is seen in the early 1900s in early Twin Falls.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

This column first ran June 20, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

When early Idahoans found themselves isolated from culture, entertainment and education, the Chautauqua — a sort of traveling circus for adult education — provided the fix.

The circuit developed from the Chautauqua Institution — a summer educational camp in New York — in the late 19th century. The movement spread across the country, bringing theater, opera, musicians and lectures to newly settled towns such as Twin Falls.

The Chautauqua (pronounced shuh-taw’-kwaw) has been called “a carnival for thinking people.” President Theodore Roosevelt called it “the most American thing in America.”

Three-time presidential candidate Williams Jennings Bryan — who made various trips to Twin Falls after the turn of the 20th century — was the most popular speaker to travel the circuit but never spoke at a Chautauqua in Twin Falls.

The Chautauquas were held in large tents and lasted several days at each location. Entertainers or lecturers rotated shifts through the circuit.

In 1925, Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Mikado” began March 26 in Abbeville, Louisiana, and finished Sept. 6 in Sidney, Montana, stopping in Preston, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Gooding, Boise, Nampa and Parma toward the end of the tour.

In their heyday during the mid-1920s, Chautauquas appeared in thousands of towns across the nation. By the 1940s, other forms of entertainment, such as radio and motion pictures, had replaced the circuit.

+1 
Mychel Matthews

Mychel Matthews

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mychel Matthews is the senior reporter for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.

