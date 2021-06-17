Hidden History: The most American thing in America

This column first ran June 20, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

When early Idahoans found themselves isolated from culture, entertainment and education, the Chautauqua — a sort of traveling circus for adult education — provided the fix.

The circuit developed from the Chautauqua Institution — a summer educational camp in New York — in the late 19th century. The movement spread across the country, bringing theater, opera, musicians and lectures to newly settled towns such as Twin Falls.

The Chautauqua (pronounced shuh-taw’-kwaw) has been called “a carnival for thinking people.” President Theodore Roosevelt called it “the most American thing in America.”

Three-time presidential candidate Williams Jennings Bryan — who made various trips to Twin Falls after the turn of the 20th century — was the most popular speaker to travel the circuit but never spoke at a Chautauqua in Twin Falls.

The Chautauquas were held in large tents and lasted several days at each location. Entertainers or lecturers rotated shifts through the circuit.